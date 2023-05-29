West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - Cobra Venture Corporation (TSXV: CBV) (the "Company" or "Cobra") reports that it held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on May 25, 2023. At the AGM all matters submitted to shareholders were approved, as further described in the Company's Information Circular that was sent to all shareholders. A total of 44.16% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted at the AGM and each shareholder proposal was approved on a 99.92% to 100.00% basis.

For further information visit the Company's website at www.cobraventure.com.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel B. Evans

President and CEO

Email: info@cobraventure.com

(604) 922-2030

Cobra Venture Corporation

"Daniel B Evans"

________________________________

Daniel B. Evans, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "suspects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "targets", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include such matters as market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Any forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167779