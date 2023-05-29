Voyager Metals Inc.: Voyager Metals Announces Filing of Initial Project Description for the Mont Sorcier Project to Commence Federal Permitting Process

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Voyager Metals Inc. (TSXV:VONE), "Voyager" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the initial project description for the Mont Sorcier Mine Project (the Project) with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC).

At the federal level, the filing of the initial project description marks the beginning of the 180-day "planning phase" during which IAAC will invite members of the public and Indigenous peoples to share their comments and contribute to the planning of the Project. The result will be a set of guidelines for Voyager to follow when preparing its Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Project.

In addition, the Project, located mainly in the Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay about twenty kilometers east of Chibougamau, will eventually be the subject of a review under Title II of Quebec's Environment Quality Act (EQA) under the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA). Consequently, the Project is already designed in accordance with the framework prescribed by Chapter 22 of the JBNQA and its guiding principles; and is also in line with the mining policy of the Cree Nation government.[1]

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President and CEO, said: " We are very pleased to take this important step to move the Mont Sorcier project forward, which is part of Canada's rigorous regulatory framework as we work to develop the potential of the Mont Sorcier project. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with regional stakeholders and government agencies throughout the Project evaluation process.

The future exploitation of the Mont Sorcier deposit represents part of a global shift for the global steel industry for increased supply of high-grade iron concentrates due to the numerous benefits of this material in the steel making industry. "The Mont Sorcier project is being designed to produce high-grade magnetite-type iron concentrate for steelmakers," concludes Hubert Vallée, Vice-President, Project Development at Voyager. "When used in blast furnaces to produce steel, high-grade iron concentrates help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by reducing the amount of coal and energy required for the steel production processes whose production currently generates nearly 7% of global GHG emissions according to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA)".

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, located just outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Documentation on the Mont Sorcier project is available at the following address: www.montsorcierproject.com

https://www.cngov.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/politique_miniere_de_la_nation_crie.pdf

