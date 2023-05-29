Spetz Inc.: Spetz enters into Secured Promissory Note with Second Arm's Length Lender

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a secured, non-convertible promissory note with a certain arm's length lender (the "Note") to borrow C$135,107 (the "Loan"). The Loan has a term expiring 90 days from the date of issuance. The principal amount of the Loan under the Note bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum from the date of issuance, calculated and payable monthly. The net proceeds of the Loan will be used for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz is a multinational technology company that operates the Spetz application, a global, online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel.

The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere. For more information visit www.spetz.app.

Company Contacts:

Ofir Friedman

Director and Chief Marketing Officer

ofir@spetz.app

Daniel Mogil

????Investor Relations Manager

?????Investors@spetz.app

437-826-4012

