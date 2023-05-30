On May 27, 2023, the Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 Global Final concluded in Shenzhen, drawing to a close the seventh installment of this competition. The first to be held in person since 2019, the event's culmination was a competition between finalists in 146 teams from 36 countries. Before the Final, more than 120,000 students from more than 2000 universities in 74 countries and regions around the world took part in the ICT Competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230529005085/en/

Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 Global Final Closing and Awarding Ceremony (Photo: Huawei)

Teams from Shenzhen Polytechnic, Guilin University of Electronic Technology, Guangzhou College of Commerce, Yangtze Normal University, and Hunan Industry Polytechnic won the Network Track Grand Prize. Teams from Guilin University of Electronic Technology, Shenzhen Polytechnic, and Nanning College for Vocational Technology won the Cloud Track Grand Prize. The team of Shenzhen Polytechnic won the Computing Track Grand Prize. Teams of Jilin University and Ahmadu Bello University won the Grand Prize of the innovation competition. The imin team from Tsinghua University won the Smart Road Grand Prize, and the Jsgroup from Xi'an Jiaotong University won the Electric Power Digitalization Grand Prize.

Xiao Haijun, President of Global Partner Development and Sales Dept, Huawei Enterprise Business Group said, "Digital talent and digital skills will be the foundation for the digital economy development. In the future, Huawei will bring ICT education resources to more schools around the world. We are projected to build 7000 Huawei ICT Academies in total by 2026, train more than 1 million students every year, greatly improving students' digital literacy and skills for a more dynamic and inclusive digital world."

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, sent her wishes for the Huawei ICT Competition through a video. She said that Huawei ICT Competition not only improved students' digital skills, but also explored feasible solutions for the sustainable development. She expressed that UNESCO fully supports Huawei's efforts in the education industry to improve global connectivity and digital skills.

Xiao Ran, Vice President of Huawei Strategic Research Institute, stated that Huawei is building a robust ICT talent ecosystem and accelerating the digitalization progress of the world by launching more Huawei ICT Academies, releasing talent white papers, and holding the Huawei ICT Competition.

Professor Mohan Munasinghe, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in 2007, Blue Planet Prize Laureate in 2021, Former Vice-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), delivered a speech through a video. He stated that ICT has a key role to play in harmonizing the sustainable development triangle of economy, environment, and society. While digital technology will help to boost productivity and growth, facilitate productivity and economic growth, and strengthen inclusiveness and cooperation. The Huawei ICT Competition encourages students to innovate and make critical breakthroughs that help achieve balanced, inclusive, and green growth globally.

Vicky Zhang, Vice President of Huawei Corporate Communications Dept, said, "Huawei has set up the Women in Tech Award to encourage female contestants, promoting gender equality in the ICT industry and social inclusion. This year, the proportion of female contestants in the global final exceeded 21%, an increase of 8% compared to 3 years ago."

As a key project of Huawei's Seeds for the Future 2.0 initiative, the Huawei ICT Competition aims to provide a platform for global college students to compete and communicate with each other in the ICT field. As of the end of 2022, Huawei has cooperated with 2200 universities to build Huawei ICT Academies, helping to train more than 200,000 students each year. Since its initial launch in 2015, more than 580,000 students from 85 countries and regions around the world have participated in the competition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230529005085/en/

Contacts:

corporate.comms@huawei.com