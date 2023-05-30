The Arbor Company: U.S. News & World Report Recognizes 28 Arbor Company Communities for Best Senior Living

U.S. New & World Report recently recognized 28 Arbor Company locations as 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities.

The Arbor Company Residents

To select recipients, U.S. News analyzed consumer survey data from more than 250,000 residents and their family members at almost 4,000 senior living communities nationwide. Communities that were top-rated by consumers were then awarded Best Senior Living.

"We are extremely honored to earn this recognition from U.S. News," said Judd Harper, President of The Arbor Company. "I'm in awe of our employees' dedication to exceptional resident care, and we are thrilled that the hard work of all Arbor people is recognized by our residents and their families. This award is a trusted validation and provides support and encouragement for families navigating the complexities of senior living."

In addition to The Arbor Company being selected as a Great Place to Work and listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list, several Arbor Company communities have held the distinction from U.S. News since 2022, when the award was created. The Best Senior Living Communities from The Arbor Company, as selected by U.S. News & World Report are:

Arbor Terrace Asheville : Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Athens : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care The Arbor at BridgeMill : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Burnt Hickory : Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Cascade : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Citrus Park : Best Independent Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Independent Living and Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Crabapple : Best Assisted Living

: Best Assisted Living Arbor Terrace East Cobb : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Eden Terrace of Spartanburg : Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care The Vantage at CityView : Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Gardens at Eastside : Best Assisted Living

: Best Assisted Living Arbor Terrace Glenview : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Senior Living : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Hamilton Mill : Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Herndon : Best Independent Living

: Best Independent Living Arbor Terrace Highland Park : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Knoxville : Best Assisted Living

: Best Assisted Living Arbor Terrace Middletown : Best Assisted Living

: Best Assisted Living Arbor Terrace Morris Plains : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Naperville : Best Assisted Living

: Best Assisted Living Barrington Terrace of Naples : Best Assisted Living

: Best Assisted Living Arbor Terrace Norwood : Best Assisted Living

: Best Assisted Living Summit of Uptown : Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Peachtree City : Best Independent Living

: Best Independent Living The Preserve at Palm-Aire : Best Memory Care

: Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Roseland : Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Shrewsbury : Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor: Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

About The Arbor Company:

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living, and dementia care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 35 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

