MindBio Therapeutics CEO Demonstrates how 1 Million Microdoses of LSD can Potentially be Used to Treat Depression at Scale

All pharmaceutical medicines need to be made to the standard of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) which require manufacturers to ensure that their products are traceable, safe, pure and effective for human consumption. MindBio's CEO Justin Hanka recently visited its manufacturer in Canada that is fully licensed by the Canadian Government to manufacture GMP grade LSD for the pharmaceutical industry. At the time of the visit the manufacturer had just produced the LSD that would be shipped to MindBio for its Phase 2 Clinical Trials.

The GMP grade LSD seen in these jars is used to create a novel sublingual formulation for LSD-microdosing that allows patients to titrate their microdose. The formulation has long shelf life and is designed to be stored and used at home.

Through a secure chain of custody, MindBio is pleased to announce the GMP LSD has safely and securely arrived at our labs for processing in preparation for both Phase 2 Clinical Trials.

MindBio's clinical trials have obtained regulatory approvals for at-home use of LSD. At-home use is crucial for testing and modelling the safety and efficacy of psychedelics within the community, as we strive to have these life-saving medicines approved. MindBio's landmark Phase 1 LSD-Microdosing clinical trial completed in 2022 showed no serious adverse events, and participants in the LSD-Microdosing treatment group reported statistically significant increases in feelings of happiness, social connectivity, wellness, creativity, and energy compared to the placebo group.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of MindBio said "By using microdosing, we are creating a unique treatment model that is globally scalable, accessible, and affordable, aiming to address the existing challenges in mental health care. MindBio is amassing the world's largest repository of biometric, physiological and psychometric data from Microdosing randomised controlled clinical trials in a big data play for the Company. We are leading the world in LSD-Microdosing and look forward to providing the next exciting update from new discoveries to shareholders soon."

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

