Ultrasound sensor specialist Novosound sees "massive opportunity" for its wearable technology in North American markets, having developed and commercialized a wireless wearable ultrasound platform with customer-led applications across healthcare, wellbeing, and fitness monitoring.

Dave Hughes (CEO) and David Jolliffe (CFO) of Novosound

Dave Hughes, CEO and Co-founder, Novosound, said: "Recently, groundbreaking advancements in ultrasound technology have emerged, such as the recent work by the University of California San Diego into ultrasound system-on-patch (USoP) tech and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). In this revolution towards accessible, wearable, healthcare devices, Novosound stands at the forefront, demonstrating that its commercially available technology is an integral part of this narrative".

In December, Novosound signed a commercial partnership agreement with PAVmed Inc., the Nasdaq-listed diversified medical technology company, to develop technology to advance intravascular imaging. The PAVmed agreement furthers Novosound's move into healthcare and its regional expansion into North America. Previous contract wins include with aerospace giants BAE Systems and GE Aviation, and Israeli-based digital health company dSound.

Novosound recently hired former Intel executive David Jolliffe as Chief Financial Officer. Jolliffe has extensive international experience, and has held board positions with a number of public limited companies and private equity-backed businesses. Jolliffe was the CFO at Optoscribe, a Scottish technology company that developed 3D lasers for the telecommunications sector and was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2022.

Dave Hughes said: "It's a remarkable coup to have David, a seasoned executive with a wealth of international experience from thriving technology companies and global industrial giants, join our team. As we embark on the next phase of growth and secure contracts across the UK, Europe, and North America, having David on board in Scotland, the birthplace of ultrasound, is invaluable. His guidance will shape our strategy and operations for continued success."

On 22nd June, Novosound CEO Dave Hughes will join Dr. Josef Schmid, a NASA flight surgeon, major general, and mobilization assistant to the surgeon general fo the Air Force, at a Pumps Pipes event in Houston in collaboration with NASA Tech Talks to discuss launching thin-film ultrasound technologies from energy applications into the aerospace, health, and medtech sectors. In 2022, Novosound secured its latest investment led by Par Equity, supported by Foresight Group (via the Foresight Williams Technology EIS Fund), Kelvin Capital, and Scottish Enterprise.

