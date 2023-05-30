Collaboration will help companies facing regulatory, customer, and investor pressures to measure, disclose, and reduce emissions

Watershed, the enterprise climate platform powering corporate climate action at the world's leading companies, today announced an alliance with KPMG LLP, a leader in audit, tax and advisory services.

While 70% of CEOs indicated that addressing decarbonization is crucial to their company's growth and financial health, fewer than 10% of companies measure emissions comprehensively. Through this collaboration, Watershed and KPMG offer a suite of capabilities to empower shared customers to pursue real carbon reductions, where Watershed offers the platform for carbon data, and KPMG leads the advisory services with clients to draw meaningful insights for informed decisions to map pathways to change.

Watershed's purpose-built software platform includes granular greenhouse gas measurements and seamless emissions disclosure backed by climate science. Use of the platform to capture data and calculate metrics automates and simplifies the process, provides options for reducing emissions, and supports auditability. KPMG provides tailored sustainability advisory, plus expertise in broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data, process, control, and reporting.

"We're thrilled to work with KPMG to offer our shared customers a climate program and ecosystem of ESG services to provide granular measurement, tangible emissions reduction, and audit-ready climate disclosure," said Kristin Thayer, Head of Partnerships at Watershed

"Companies evolving their businesses to meet emissions reduction targets amidst growing pressure and incentives need high-quality, trusted carbon metrics and reporting. We are working with them to navigate and simplify the complexities of their climate journey," said KPMG Advisory Partner Mark Golovcsenko, ESG and Climate Strategy Leader. "Together with Watershed, we'll help companies action their climate programs while building trust with stakeholders and driving value."

Watershed powers climate disclosure for frameworks like CDP and TCFD, the U.K.'s Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR), Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

ABOUT KPMG LLP: KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Leading companies like Walmart, BlackRock, Airbnb, Stripe, Klarna, and Block use our software to run end-to-end climate programs with quantifiable results. Watershed delivers granular, audit-grade carbon measurement; one-click disclosure and reporting; and real emissions reduction-all in a single, intuitive, enterprise-grade software platform. Watershed customers have access to our exclusive marketplace of scientifically vetted, high-additionality carbon removal projects and high-quality offsets; in-house climate and policy expertise; and ongoing support throughout their climate journey. For more information, please visit https://watershed.com/.

