Attentive, the conversational commerce platform, announced the next leg of its global customer conference, Thread World Tour 2023. With the company's investments in global SMS marketing growth, Attentive has brought the format of its annual conference to nine cities across three countries, with upcoming events in Los Angeles on June 6, London on June 29, and New York City on September 28, and more.

Building on the success of the company's inaugural conference last year, which drew over 1,400 marketers, each Thread location will feature an intimate 1-day interactive event tailored to the market and will bring local marketers from the most innovative brands to discuss the latest in AI innovations, SMS marketing, and ways to unlock new revenue opportunities.

"We understand the pain points marketers face in today's industry, where they are expected to do more with less, and want to help alleviate these challenges," said Sara Varni, CMO at Attentive. "We're excited to take Thread to the next level by helping brands create magical experiences for their shoppers and foster a community for marketers to connect and explore the latest breakthroughs in conversational commerce."

The Thread World Tour has already made stops in Miami, Dallas, San Francisco, and Toronto. The upcoming cities will feature:

An inside look at Attentive's vision of conversational commerce and AI by the leadership team and insights into the latest consumer trends.

Conversations with notable speakers such as Erin Foster, the co-founder of clothing brand Favorite Daughter and co-founder of VC firm Oversubscribed Ventures, aimed at investing in consumer brands and tech.

Speakers from brands such as Skechers, Mented Cosmetics, Emma-The Sleep Company, Bonafide Health and more on making SMS marketing a top revenue channel.

Hands-on peer roundtables focused on implementing automated SMS and email marketing that drive business impact.

First look into Attentive's latest offerings, with early access to product features.

Networking with technology and agency partners that can amplify marketing efforts.

"We are excited to continue expanding our partnership with Attentive as a sponsor of Thread World Tour. Together, we are shaping the future of how brands use their customer loyalty data to make acquisition more cost-effective through SMS and email," said Charlie Casey, Co-Founder and CEO at LoyaltyLion.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business-to-consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue and over 8,000 leading brands like CB2, GUESS, Supergoop, and Urban Outfitters rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences.

