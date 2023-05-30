With 12 years of patented development and IP innovation, Centripetal expands internationally with the opening of its European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence in Ireland and the UK

Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced the launch of CleanINTERNET® CLOUD extending protection to enterprise assets anywhere whether on premises, remote or in the cloud. CleanINTERNET® is a revolutionary approach to defending organizations from cyber threats. By leveraging dynamic threat intelligence from more than 250 threat intelligence providers in real-time, CleanINTERNET® proactively shields networks from 99% of known threats. This technology provides customers with unparalleled protection, removing the need for more costly cybersecurity infrastructure.

Businesses are seeing significant value from the transition of key resources into the cloud. Public cloud infrastructure allows for tremendous flexibility of deployment and the ability to scale applications rapidly. But as more and more infrastructure migrates into the cloud, enterprises need to be fully aware of increased security risks resulting from a larger attack surface. Any server deployed in the cloud is a potential target for hackers. A recent study found that 81% of organizations have experienced a cloud-related security incident in 2022, and the average cost of a data breach has reached a record high of $4.35 million in the United States. Therefore cybersecurity concerns need to be top of mind for all cloud based initiatives.

"Today's global cyberthreat landscape is constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated, requiring a more proactive and adaptable approach to cybersecurity. Collectively, we have the power and the responsibility to build a secure digital world, and it begins with neutralizing the ever-present and constantly evolving cyberthreats," said Jonathan Rogers, Chief Operating Officer at Centripetal. "The team at Centripetal is laser focused on staying one step ahead of the adversaries who seek to exploit our digital vulnerabilities. This is why we are opening our European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence in Galway and deploying our CleanINTERNET® offering to the cloud. It's crucial for our worldwide customers to be protected in any environment to safeguard their valuable data and assets."

Today, Centripetal is the largest commercial consumer of cyber intelligence data on the planet. The company is the only cybersecurity vendor delivering threat intelligence powered protection that neutralizes every known cyberattack at the network level while simultaneously driving down the cost of security operations. Centripetal goes beyond traditional threat intelligence methods and pushes the industry forward by operationalizing the world's largest collection of threat intelligence:

CleanINTERNET® applies over 100 billion indicators of compromise from real-time intelligence feeds, updated every 15 minutes, to protect its customers' networks.

Centripetal provides the fastest packet filtering technology on the planet, applying millions of threat intelligence based rules to incoming and outgoing datastreams with zero latency.

Centripetal's eliteteam of highly trained intelligence operations analysts acts as an extension of its customer's internal cybersecurity team, who monitor and analyze emerging threats. This mitigates the skills gap and reduces the burden on overworked IT resources.

"Centripetal has flipped the script by approaching the cyber problem from a completely different perspective. They offer superior protection through a network defense based on intelligence, not hope," said Steve Wallstedt, veteran CISO and advisor. "Centripetal enables its global customers to take control of their security posture by operationalizing the world's largest collection of threat intelligence and blocking all globally known attacks in real time. Now with CleanINTERNET® CLOUD, customer assets will be protected across every environment."

CleanINTERNET® CLOUD is available on Amazon Web Services today, and will be featured on Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform in late 2023.

GLOBAL EXPANSION

In response to increasing global demand for its CleanINTERNET® offering, Centripetal has opened its European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence to address cybersecurity threats in the UK and Ireland. Based in Galway, the European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence will act as the central hub where new and existing customers can work with the company to gain insight on the current European and global threat landscape and how they might be affected. Customers will have access to Centripetal's senior intelligence operations analysts, who continuously apply global threat intelligence to highlight critical risks and analyze emerging threats.

For more information on CleanINTERNET® CLOUD visit centripetal.ai/cleaninternet-cloud, and to learn more about Centripetal's global expansion visit www.centripetal.ai/centripetal-ireland/

ABOUT CENTRIPETAL

Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, is operationalizing the world's largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organizations from every known cyberthreat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET® service, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security operators from the U.S. Intelligence Defense community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit www.centripetal.ai.

