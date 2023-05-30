Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD), the clinical stage drug discovery company developing novel therapeutic products from its i-body platform, today announced that its CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tim Oldham, would be presenting at the Virtual Investor Summit on 1 June, hosted by Investor Summit Group.

During his presentation at the Summit, Dr Oldham will describe the products that AdAlta is developing to treat challenging diseases such as fibrosis and cancer, all underpinned by the company's proprietary i-body technology. A specific focus of the presentation will be the opportunities to return lead program AD-214 to clinical trials earlier than expected and the licensing transaction opportunities across the portfolio being enabled by the current capital raising. The virtual presentation will be recorded, and a copy made available on AdAlta's website.

Event: June 1st Investor Summit Presentation: June 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T_KYXY8PSfuWYQvI018NUQ

One-on-ones will be available for qualified investors





The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About AdAlta Limited

AdAlta Limited, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is focused on generating a pipeline of next generation therapeutics to treat challenging diseases in fibrosis and oncology. The Company's lead drug candidate, AD-214, addresses the need for improved therapies for degenerative and fatal fibrotic diseases such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (US$4.3b market). AD-214 has compelling preclinical data in multiple animal models and was well tolerated in Phase I clinical studies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases. AdAlta's collaboration with GE Healthcare seeks to identify non-responders to immuno-oncology drugs before their tumour progresses by developing i-body enabled PET imaging agents against granzyme B, and enzyme secreted by activated immune cells. AdAlta's collaboration with Carina Biotech Pty Ltd aims to bring the promise of CAR-T cell therapy to patients with solid tumours by producing multi-functional, i-body directed CAR-T cell products against solid tumor antigens. AdAlta uses its proprietary i-body technology platform to solve challenging drug targeting problems and generate a promising new class of single domain antibody protein therapeutics, where traditional formats are sub-optimal. AdAlta Limited listed in 2016 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167999