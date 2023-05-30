Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009 | Ticker-Symbol: G2O
Tradegate
30.05.23
15:48 Uhr
20,760 Euro
-0,170
-0,81 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,73021,06015:54
20,72021,06015:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2023 | 15:34
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golar LNG: Golar releases its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") is pleased to announce that it has issued its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report. This comprehensive report describes Golar's important role in advancing the global energy transition to a lower carbon future - championing LNG as a transition fuel in partnership with renewables, and as a reliable alternative for those in need of energy security today.

Our 2022 ESG report is attached and will also be posted to our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Hamilton, Bermuda
May 30, 2023
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • 2022 ESG Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7446e9f-e057-4b1d-a310-9f5c4c5ecca6)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.