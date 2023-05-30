Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Announces Corporate Update For 1st Quarter

HIGLIGHTS INCLUDE RECORD GROWTH IN MULTIPLE DIVISIONS

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Fast Finance Pay Corp (OTC PINK:FFPPD) the German FinTech and payments group is pleased to highlight corporate developments for the First Quarter ending March 31,2023. The company experienced record growth in FF24 Merchant Services, FF24 Ventures, and OK.de Services.

Of particular significance:

FF24 Merchant Services GmbH posted record Revenues of 405K$ increasing by 177% over the comparable last period. It had also experienced a record growth in Customers of 180%, an increase over the previous period of 55%

FF24 Ventures GmbH has nearly concluded its negotiations for its payment license in the Geographic area of the European Union "EU". The company believes that in light of the concluded negotiations, pending white labeling of banking software/setup will be concluded by the end of the 2 nd Quarter. Earnings from licensing will be accretive to EPS.

Quarter. Earnings from licensing will be accretive to EPS. OK.de Services GmbH has experienced record traffic and downloads in this quarter. With its application being downloaded by over 10,000 unique users, the 'military grade' encryption is being well received by subscribers. The 200 daily new subscribers per day are expected to increase exponentially as Ok. secure and its Crypto-Wallet application roll out during the summer.

More information on these developments can be found in the Company's 10Q Report at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FFPPD/disclosure

About Fast Finance Pay Corp

Is a gateway provider and nascent FinTech, Fast Finance Pay Corp offers a flexible payment platform to assist e-merchants with their online ventures. It allows e-merchants to process all popular payment methods with just one partner instead of installing a multitude of "payment plugins".

Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry, and the Directors of Fast Finance Pay Corp take responsibility for it.

Enquiries:

Fast Finance Pay Corp

Armin Dartsch, Director and Company Secretary; cell: +49 (0) 1621 66 23 26; adartsch@ff24.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

