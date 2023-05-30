Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Connected Claims USA 2023 - The claims community is facing market pressures, inflation impacts, and changes in the ecosystem. It is time to find ways to stand out and stay ahead of the competition and the market. While this may not be surprising news, it is becoming a reality for most and is more crucial now than ever for claims leaders to get it right for their future's sake.

Keep in mind that the performance, productivity, and reputation of carriers are dependent on how a claims journey is accepted. This can directly affect the company's profits. Providing better service and achieving high customer satisfaction scores is now fundamental to meet goals for retaining clients and maintaining a strong customer base.

At this exclusive insurance claims conference, hosted by world-leading events organizer Reuters Events; the insurance claims community is meeting, in in-person, to address these challenges head-on, gain insight from peers and create the competitive edge to be a winning claims organization.

Connected Claims USA 2023 is expected to attract 700+ attendees from all major US carriers, and feature 75+ senior executive speakers across 2-days of networking and interactive discussion. Below is the first release of CCUSA 2023 speakers heading to Austin:

Jim DiVirgilio, Chief Regional Claim Officer Americas & Head of U.S. Claims , AXA XL

, Paul Measley, Chief Claims Officer , Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation

, Laila Brabander, Head of North American Personal Lines Claims, Client & Producer Engagement Team , Chubb

, Lance Ondrej , SEVP & Chief Operating Officer, Germania Insurance

Mike Fiato, EVP & Chief Claims Officer , Liberty Mutual

, Dan Moore, SVP Claims Shared Services, CAN

Sean Burgess , Chief Claims Officer , Lemonade

, Carey Bond, Head of Claims, Americas, Lloyd's

Angela Delude, Head of Claims Strategy , MassMutual

, Adam Hoover, VP, Business Architecture and Innovation , The Hanover

, Niketa Patel, VP Claim Customer Strategy , Travelers

, Andrea Bessling, Insurance Claims Executive, Allstate

Jon Thornton, VP Claims Strategy & Transformation, Westfield

Charlie Wendland, VP & Head of Claims, Branch Insurance

Cheri McCourt, VP Claims, Northwestern Mutual

With many more to be announced in the coming weeks; the event once again promises to be a must-attend for all decision-makers in the Claims community.

The agenda for Connected Claims USA 2023 is all about addressing the main challenges in the insurance industry. It aims to provide practical insights through a host of presentations, panels, fireside chats and workshops with the focus on problem-solving and sharing real-life examples. Some of the significant topics that will be discussed include delivering customer-centric claims management; driving transformation with technology; prioritizing talent, DEI and workforce promises; developing strategic partnerships; and achieving organizational efficiency.

Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2023 will take place Sept 26-27, at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas. For more information, download the brochure here: https://1.reutersevents.com/LP=34549?extsource=website or email Taylor.brackin@thomsonreuters.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168003