Comcast Corporation: Why Service Matters: Comcast NBCUniversal's Commitment to the Military Community

The unique experiences of military life have and continue to influence how Comcast NBCUniversal does business.

As we celebrate Military Appreciation Month, it's an honor to reflect on our company's long-standing dedication to supporting our nation's military community. As the Vice President of Veteran and Military Affairs, a military spouse, and a mother of a U.S. Army soldier, I believe service matters, and I'm passionate about building a future of unlimited possibilities for veterans, service members, and their families.

Beginning with our founder Ralph Roberts, a World War II Navy veteran, many of our influential teammates proudly call themselves veterans, Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, or Coast Guardsmen. We value the entrepreneurial spirit, integrity, and esprit de corps these individuals bring to our organization, and we work year-round to create an empowering and inclusive workplace for all.

In 2015, we launched our Military Engagement initiative to make Comcast NBCUniversal the employer and service provider of choice among veterans, service members, and their families. And today, as we continue to evolve and grow our deep connection and commitment to the military community remain at the core of our mission and values.

Military Hiring & Inclusivity

In the past seven years, we have hired nearly 21,000 military-connected employees and have been continually recognized as a top employer by the Department of Defense, Military Times, Military Friendly®, DiversityInc, and VETS Indexes.

21K - Military-connected employees hired by Comcast

We recognize the exceptional qualities that our military-connected teammates bring to the workforce. Their leadership skills, work ethic, and ability to adapt to change are invaluable traits that we actively seek in our employees. For this reason, we have implemented specialized training programs for our recruiters and hiring managers to better understand the unique aspects of military experience and identify transferable skills. This ensures our hiring process is aligned with the needs of military-connected job seekers and that we can provide tailored career opportunities.

We foster the professional growth of our military-connected teammates. We have implemented unique employee benefits and experiences for those serving in the National Guard and reserve, including our best-in-class Military Concierge, so they can effectively balance and grow in both their civilian and military careers. Additionally, we offer Military Spouse Transfer Assistance and a 9,000-member strong Veteran's Network Employee Resource Group, which provides members mentorship, networking, and volunteer opportunities.

Empowering Military Communities

Comcast NBCUniversal is not only committed to supporting our military-connected teammates, but also to creating unique opportunities and experiences for our military customers. We enhance the lives of veterans, service members, and their families through our connectivity services, accessibility technologies, and special media experiences,

As a military-ready company, we keep veterans and their families connected to the resources they need to thrive in a digital world. That's why we are installing more free WiFi-connected Lift Zones and providing access to digital skills training in community centers nationwide. In the last year, we've helped bridge the digital divide for military community members in Houston, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Baltimore. These efforts are part of Project UP, Comcast's 10-year, $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity.

Since 2011, Comcast NBCUniversal has donated over $197 million to military community-serving organizations. We've had the privilege of supporting hundreds of national and local organizations serving transitioning service members, disabled veterans and military caregivers, women veterans, military spouses, and the children of service members.

$197M - Donated by Comcast NBCUniversal to military community-serving organizations

Looking Ahead

But those are just a few examples of how our connection to the military community has positively influenced our company culture and focus. Our nation's reverence for veterans, service members, and military families is special, and Comcast NBCUniversal continues to put that passion into action.

On May 2, we marked Military Appreciation Month with a special ceremony at our company headquarters in Philadelphia. The event included renewing several Department of Defense statements of support, including the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

At Comcast NBCUniversal, we are proud to call ourselves a military-ready company, and we will continue to create pathways to meaningful employment, provide unique experiences for our customers, and foster strong community partnerships. Together, we will honor our teammates' legacies of service and help open doors of opportunity for the military community.

Mona Dexter is Vice President of Miliary & Veteran Affairs for Comcast NBCUniversal.

Comcast NBCUniversal and Department of Defense dignitaries pose with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve statement of support, one of several partnership documents signed during a Military Appreciation Month event at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. (L to R) Capt. Jonathan Townsend, Mr. Stephen Austin, Mona Dexter, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Brig. Gen. John Cushing, Lucy Bustamante.

