Branded Legacy, Inc. Welcomes New Management Team and Announces Strategic Transformation Into Biotech Industry

Company Plans Name and Symbol Change to Align With Operational Pivot into Biotech Sector

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK:BLEG), is thrilled to announce a significant transition fueled by a new management team and a transformative vision. As part of this strategic revamp, Branded Legacy, Inc. will be bidding farewell to Alpha Growers, LLC, Elev8 Hemp, LLC, and Versatile Industries, LLC, redirecting its focus entirely towards the promising field of biotechnology.

Embracing a new era of innovation and growth, Branded Legacy, Inc. is spearheading this strategic transformation to position itself as a pioneering force in the biotech industry. The newly assembled management team at Branded Legacy, Inc. brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience in biotech, research and development, and commercialization. This accomplished team is committed to driving the company's vision of becoming a trailblazer in the biotech sector, forging strategic partnerships, and accelerating the development of innovative products and therapies.

Branded Legacy, Inc. has accepted resignations from Jermain Strong from the position of CEO and Brandon Spikes from the position of Chairman, acknowledging the need for fresh leadership and expertise to guide the company into this transformative phase. Their contributions and dedication during their tenure are appreciated, and the company wishes them well in their future endeavors.

Furthermore, as part of the board resolution, Curtis Young and Phillip Friedman will be removed as independent directors, along with Brandon James, Mark Parson, David Weaver, and Willie Perry as Advisory Directors. The decision reflects the company's commitment to assemble a board of directors and advisory team with a strong focus on the biotech industry, strategic vision, and deep experience in the field.

In line with the new direction, Branded Legacy, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Phillip Michael White as the Chief Science Officer, leveraging his profound knowledge and scientific expertise to drive innovation and research initiatives. Joining the executive team David Christopher Oswald, will assume the role as the new CEO, bringing his exceptional leadership acumen and expertise in biotech to guide the company towards its vision of becoming a trailblazer in the industry.

Additionally, the board resolution includes the addition of new independent directors, Andrew Joseph Seelund and Steven Dominic Augustine, who bring a wealth of industry experience and strategic insights to support Branded Legacy, Inc.'s growth trajectory in the biotech sector.

As Branded Legacy, Inc. embarks on this exciting new direction into the biotech industry, the company recognizes the need for a name and symbol change that aligns with its bold vision and reflects its commitment to pioneering advancements in healthcare and well-being. The forthcoming rebranding represents a transformative step towards a future where Branded Legacy, Inc. emerges as a leading force in biotechnology. The new name and symbol will encapsulate the essence of the company's strategic pivot, showcasing its dedication to innovation, scientific progress, and creating sustainable value in the evolving biotech landscape.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

