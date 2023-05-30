Pendella Technologies and CertiPay Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Expanded Life Insurance Offerings to More Employees

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 - Beginning today, Pendella's white-label life insurance offerings will now be available through CertiPay, a divisional partnerof VensureHR, the HR consulting and support division of Vensure Employer Solutions. With this partnership, all employees of CertiPay clients will be able to sign up for Pendella's comprehensive and portable life insurance policies at any time.

This comes at a time of changing demographics in the labor market as more of the Baby Boomer generation retire and more Millennials and Generation-Z workers take their place. These younger workers are less inclined to remain with the same employer for more than two to three years. As such, employer-tied benefits like group life insurance are not very appealing to Millennial and Gen-Z workers. Instead, they want benefits that will transfer with them when they switch employers.

"For me, a huge issue right now in the benefits landscape is that not enough employees have access to comprehensive and portable life insurance," said Bob Gaydos, Pendella CEO, and founder. "By expanding the reach of our services through this partnership with CertiPay, we hope to give more employees that critical access, while also preparing them and their employers for a future when most benefits will be portable."

"CertiPay understands that people are the power of your business," said Shannon Boggan, Division President of CertiPay. "By partnering with Pendella Technologies, we can offer employees the necessary life and disability insurance to ease their minds about their future needs. It's just one more way that CertiPay focuses on freeing companies from HR and payroll burdens so that employers and employees alike can focus on their business."

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple and intuitive experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. White-label customization enables a seamless end-to-end experience, providing life and disability insurance in minutes with no paperwork, no medical exams, and minimal effort.

About CertiPay

CertiPay provides customized payroll and human resource solutions to a broad array of companies of all sizes. Our unique approach addresses the employment life cycle from pre-hire to post-retire by delivering cost-effective products and services. Through this, we allow employers to minimize the risk associated with managing their labor force.

