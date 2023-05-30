AscellaHealth's PharmaFlexFund wins silver award in Healthcare Eagles Awards 2023

An innovative global pharmaceutical financial solution, developed to enable industry stakeholders to fund expensive treatments for rare and complex diseases, has achieved the silver award for innovation in the UK Healthcare Eagles Awards.

PharmaFlexFund, developed by global healthcare and business consulting services provider AscellaHealth EU/UK, brings fundamental change to the specialty pharmacy and healthcare services sector.

Treatments developed to treat rare diseases typically cost millions of pounds. NHS and private healthcare organisations are now able to offset costs for expensive therapies over an extended period of time. This will improve patient access to potentially curative treatments and enhance outcomes, while enabling hospitals to retain more cash to spend in other areas.

Judges for the UK Healthcare Eagles Awards commented: "By breaking down the cost into more manageable amounts and offering warranty protection, AscellaHealth's programme demonstrates a commitment to optimising clinical outcomes, increasing market access, and enhancing quality of life for patients.

"Overall, this programme showcases significant innovation and potential for positively impacting the healthcare sector."

AscellaHealth has been awarded the silver award in the Innovation of the Year category of the Healthcare Eagles Awards 2023 for development of PharmaFlexFund. The award seeks to reward thought and excellence that leads to creation of an outstanding product or service with potential to revolutionise industry or way of life.

Craig Caceci, Managing Director at AscellaHealth EU/UK, said: "We are delighted to win this innovation award for our novel PharmaFlexFund solution, which we believe will truly revolutionise the rare disease and cell and gene therapy sectors and provide patients with access to these novel treatments.

"By providing asolution that enables expensive, potentially curative therapies to be brought to market, patients will be able to access the treatments they need, when and where they need them."

A global organisation with presence in the US and Dublin, Ireland and Manchester, UK, AscellaHealth supports patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers and providers, providing expertise in specialty conditions and rare diseases, pre-commercialisation and market access support, supply chain logistics and distribution and fulfilment capabilities.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth, a global Healthcare Specialty Pharmacy solutions organisation, serving patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers, and providers, offers a comprehensive portfolio of uniquely tailored, tech-enabled services supporting complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or cell and gene therapies. A recipient of numerous industry awards for innovation, and a NASP Strategic Channel Partner of the Year award winner, AscellaHealth's best-in-class, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for novel programs and services to support the launch of specialty medications and proactively address multiple challenges, optimise clinical health outcomes, and improve quality of life for this patient population. AscellaHealth brings a rare and special perspectiveto all stakeholders. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

