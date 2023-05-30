The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Delta Syndrome

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With APDS

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with Activated Phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses related to the condition.

APDS is a rare, inherited primary immunodeficiency that causes cough, digestive issues, enlarged tonsils, and ear and respiratory tract infections. People living with APDS are often diagnosed in childhood and require a lifetime of treatment and genetic testing to accurately diagnose the primary immunodeficiency.[1]

"Like so many rare disease patients, people living with APDS require a slew of appointments and tests just to receive a diagnosis," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to the support of our donors, TAF's new APDS Financial Assistance Program will alleviate hundreds of families' fear that their children won't receive the treatment they desperately need."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 427-0249 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 80 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped nearly 180,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-threatening, chronic, or rare disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[1] "Learn About APDS," Immune Deficiency Foundation, https://primaryimmune.org/apds, accessed May 2023.

Contact Information

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757003/The-Assistance-Fund-Opens-New-Program-for-Activated-Phosphoinositide-3-Kinase-Delta-Syndrome-APDS