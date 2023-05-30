Net Positive Agency: Tactile Mobility Unveils Its Global Cloud-Enhanced Grip Map Solution

Tactile Mobility's newly released Cloud-Enhanced Grip Map Solution generates data on road conditions in real-time to inform drivers, improve tire grip, and mitigate weather-related accidents.

HAIFA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Tactile Mobility, a provider of tactile data and virtual sensing technology, has released its Cloud-Enhanced Grip Map to deliver insights about tire grip on any stretch of road, worldwide, in real-time. The solution was unveiled last week at EcoMotion 2023 in Tel Aviv.

The Cloud-Enhanced Grip Map aims to mitigate weather-related safety risks by providing real-time insights into driving conditions and anticipated road friction levels. This information helps drivers and vehicles to adjust speed, braking, and vehicle dynamics according to the changing road conditions ahead of the vehicle.

In the U.S. alone, over 1.2 million crashes annually are weather-related, stemming from poor road conditions during rain, snow, sleet, and ice. In addition, more than 70 percent of weather-related accidents happen on wet pavement. But real-time insights into road conditions and expected friction levels can reduce the risk of accidents caused by adverse weather conditions.

Tactile Mobility's solution is made possible using software embedded into a vehicle electrical control unit (ECU), which collects data from a variety of existing vehicle sensors to create new metrics such as grip estimation. This onboard vehicle data is then uploaded to the tactile cloud, where it is normalized to reflect the average surface grip.

An unlimited number of vehicles can simultaneously contribute data to the grip map, where it is augmented with weather data, creating a comprehensive and real-time global grip map in different environmental conditions.

"Tactile Mobility's Cloud-Enhanced Grip solution provides drivers and vehicles with real-time information about road conditions and tire grip, allowing them to identify potential hazards and take informed actions," said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of Tactile Mobility. "In addition, the software can calculate the unique grip of each vehicle, delivering highly accurate and relevant insights to the driver. This proactive approach empowers drivers to make informed decisions and stay safe on the road."

Benefits to a variety of stakeholders

Drivers: Provides real-time information on road conditions and tire grip, allowing drivers to identify potential hazards and take informed actions

OEMs and Tier-1s: Provides valuable insights into vehicle-road dynamics, to enhance safety features and improve driving experience.

Governments and municipalities: Can monitor road conditions and prioritize maintenance and repair efforts. This can help reduce the number of weather-related accidents and improve overall road safety.

Fleet operators: Monitors and optimizes the performance of a fleet of vehicles, reducing maintenance costs and downtime while improving driver safety.

About Tactile Mobility

Tactile Mobility is a leading provider of software-based solutions for tactile sensing and data analysis that is transforming the mobility sector. By leveraging existing vehicle sensors and advanced artificial intelligence, the company equips vehicles with the critical sense of "touch" to feel the road. This allows them to collect and analyze first-order data in real-time, providing valuable insights into vehicle-road dynamics.

