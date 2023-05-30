Signals Recognizes B2B Industry's Top Leaders With 2023 Demand Gen Awards

Signals Honors Top Industry Leaders with Demand Gen Awards at the 2023 Demand Gen Summit, Recognizing Outstanding Contributions to the Business-to-Business Tech Field

SILICON SLOPES, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Signals, a pioneering AI Marketing solution, proudly unveils the winners of the prestigious Demand Gen Awards, which were presented at the highly anticipated Demand Gen Summit Spring 2023. This remarkable event brought together visionaries and luminaries in the industry, featuring keynote speakers Godard Abel from G2, Gabe Rogol from Demandbase, Kris Rudeegaap from Sendoso, and David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales. These esteemed CEOs engaged in insightful discussions about the future of demand generation, the role of AI in upcoming opportunities, and shared their invaluable perspectives and extensive expertise in the field.

The Demand Gen Awards witnessed an overwhelming response with over 45 outstanding leaders and demand generation experts nominated, garnering more than 1,000 votes across all nominees. Out of these remarkable individuals, the top five crowd-voted nominees were recognized and honored in each of the four distinct categories.

The award categories and their respective winners are as follows: Thought Leader, Demand Gen & Sales Leader, Marketing Podcasts, and Demand Gen Practitioner. The Thought Leader category celebrates exceptional leaders who consistently drive their teams, organizations, and the industry forward through their expert execution. The Demand Gen & Sales Leader award acknowledges those visionaries who comprehend the advantages of stimulating, engaging, and closing demand by implementing effective strategies. The Marketing Podcast category recognizes influential voices that elevate the industry by providing valuable insights and strategies for demand generation. Finally, the Demand Gen Practitioner award pays tribute to the individuals on the front lines, tirelessly refining and executing demand generation efforts within their organizations.

Signals proudly extends its congratulations to the following outstanding winners of the Demand Gen Awards, recognizing their pivotal contributions to the industry:

Thought Leader Award Winners:

Hannah Ajikawo, CEO of Revenue Funnel

Dave Gerhardt, Founder of Exit Five

Mia Umanos, CEO of Clickvoyant

Mason Cosby, Dir. of Demand Gen at SalesAssembly

Christ Walker, CEO of Refine Labs

Demand Gen & Sales Leader Award Winners:

Todd Caponi, Founder of Sales Melon

Rick Tolman, VP of Digital Demand Gen at Salesforce

James Gilbert, CMO at FLIP

Leslie Ventez, Founder of Sales Team Builder

Galem Girmay, Revenue Enablement Manager at UserTesting

Marketing Podcast Award Winners:

Real Marketers

Exit Five

The Marketing Millennials

The Anonymous Marketer

Account-Based Beverages

Demand Gen Practitioner Award Winners:

Danielle Gagnon, Marketing Manager at Storagepipe

Mac Hess, Dir. of Demand Gen at Jupiter

Brianna Doe, Dir. of Demand Gen at Aion

Scott Logan, CMO of Kronologic

Mark Radha, Chief Brand Economist at Strata Insights

To learn more about these exceptional award winners and gain insights from the Summit, we invite you to visit the official website at demandgensummit.com.

About Signals:

Signals stands at the forefront as a leading AI Marketing solution, empowering businesses to generate highly qualified leads through the power of AI. By leveraging Signals, companies can effectively cut through the noise and optimize their marketing automation and one-to-one sales strategies. Trusted by renowned tech giants such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Pantheon, and many more, Signals has consistently delivered exceptional results in helping its customers create highly qualified leads. The AI-driven interpretation of buyer signals has been instrumental in elevating their marketing efforts. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.ai.

Contact Information

Jenny Young

Marketing Manager

jenny.young@getsignals.ai

801860098

SOURCE: Signals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758089/Signals-Recognizes-B2B-Industrys-Top-Leaders-With-2023-Demand-Gen-Awards