Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited: Imtiaz Ali and Netflix Unveil First Look Teaser of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' - A Riveting Musical Journey into Punjab's Iconic Rockstar

Reliance Entertainment's next Amar Singh Chamkila, is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra essay the lead roles and the music has been composed by the maestro AR Rahman.

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and leading streaming platform Netflix joined hands to present a glimpse of their highly anticipated movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila' through an intriguing first look teaser. Directed by Imtiaz Ali himself, the film delves into the extraordinary life of Amar Singh Chamkila , an emblematic music star from Punjab, India, during the vibrant 1980s. Starring the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment , Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, and Saregama , 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is set to captivate audiences with its riveting narrative, powerful performances, and a soul-stirring soundtrack which is set to release on Netflix soon.

Teaser Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wi54zci9zfw

The film showcases the remarkable journey of Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Imtiaz Ali is a renowned Indian film director and writer known for his distinct storytelling style and immersive narratives. With critically acclaimed films like " Jab We Met ," " Rockstar ," and " Highway " to his credit, Ali has carved a niche for himself in the industry and continues to mesmerize audiences with his thought-provoking creations.

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his versatile performances in films like " Phillauri ," " Udta Punjab ," and " Good Newwz ," will step into the shoes of Amar Singh Chamkila, portraying the real-life singing icon with utmost dedication.

Adding to the film's allure, the celebrated composer A.R. Rahman , an Academy Award winner, has composed the soul-stirring music for 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' With previous successful collaborations on films like "Rockstar", "Highway" and " Tamasha ", Rahman's distinctive musical genius is set to elevate the narrative to new heights, complementing the evocative storytelling of Imtiaz Ali.

About Reliance Entertainment

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's largest content studios, having produced and distributed more than 400 films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. As a vertically integrated media company focused on India, the fifth largest media and entertainment market globally according to FICCI & EY, Reliance has proprietary new media assets across animation and gaming, which monetize the Company's proprietary film IP library across new media platforms. Reliance invests in film production companies and intellectual property, maintaining a rich content portfolio across multiple Indian languages and relationships for digital distribution with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+Hotstar and other platforms. Reliance films have won 29 national awards since 2008, and the Company works with some of the most prominent directors and stars in India.

