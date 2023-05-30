Adcore Inc.: Criteo Chooses Adcore as Its Preferred Partner in Israel

The partnership with Criteo, coupled with Adcore's existing strategic alliances, solidifies the company's position as a key player in the media space.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing") and Criteo S.A., the Commerce Media company, are uniting their strengths to accelerate growth and expand Criteo's market presence.

Adcore has been designated as a preferred Criteo partner in Israel, tasked with delivering Criteo's cutting-edge solutions to both existing clients and a fresh roster of advertisers and agencies. This strategic partnership allows Adcore to broaden its reach, extending Criteo's innovative solutions to new collaborators who are yet to experience the benefits of working with Criteo.

Criteo's Commerce Media Platform is designed to provide marketers and media owners direct access to commerce audiences across the open internet. By connecting first-party data of marketers and media owners across its vast network, Criteo powers seamless audience-first advertising solutions throughout the supply chain.

Adcore, with its new status as a preferred partner of Criteo, is poised to make significant strides in the digital advertising landscape. This partnership, along with other strategic alliances, cements Adcore's position as a major player in the media space. By aligning with Criteo, a prominent Commerce Media Platform, Adcore seeks to drive its growth and market share expansion, offering its vast regional expertise to bring Criteo's innovative solutions to a wider audience.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, remarked, "Our alliance with Criteo is a thrilling development. Adcore's extensive experience serving clients in this region, coupled with our profound understanding of the market dynamics, will undoubtedly prove advantageous for our entire customer base. This collaboration with Criteo also allows us to widen our reach and serve an array of new businesses - an opportunity we are truly grateful for. I am absolutely confident that this endeavour will bring forth significant benefits for our partners, customers, and stakeholders alike."

Julian Timmerman, Director of Global Sales Channel Partnerships at Criteo, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Adcore. Thanks to Adcore's deep understanding of Criteo, as well as their strong footprint in the market, this partnership will help to accelerate the adoption of our solutions in the region that are designed to generate commerce outcomes for advertisers and media owners alike."

Advertising in the future of addressability

For Adcore, the collaboration with Criteo provides future-proof targeting and measurable campaign performance for their advertising clients.

The Criteo Commerce Media Platform creates an edge for customers' advertising campaigns, as it combines large-scale commerce data and intelligence to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

