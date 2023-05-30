Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first quarter ("Q1 2023") financial results for the Company. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the three months ending on March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023").

Financial Highlights:

The Company reported revenue of over $920,825 and a net loss of $915,423 for the three months ending on March 31, 2023. The Company also reported total assets of $4,716,541, EBITDA of $788,488, and adjusted EBITDA of $719,622.

The following financial information from the financial results for the three months ending ending on March 31, 2023, and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available for review on SEDAR.

Financial Summary

The following table summarizes revenue, net loss, ETBITDA*, and adjusted EBITDA*

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Total Revenue $920,825 $4,688,551 Net Loss ($915,423) ($333,826) Net Income/(loss) per share - basic (0.01) (0.01) Depreciation and amortization $126,975 $406,021 EBITDA* ($788,448) ($72,192) Adjusted EBITDA* ($719,622) $72,192

Recent Developments & Outlook

The Company recently announced the completion of its name change to Justera Health Ltd. This name change signifies a transformative direction for the organization. With this strategic rebranding, the Company solidifies its transition from being primarily focused on COVID-19 and screening solutions to expanding its presence and reinforces its commitment to advancing to the health and wellness landscape.

The focus for the remainder of the year will be on expanding further into the health and wellness industry, which includes the Company set to open two new brick-and-mortar retail stores in British Columbia this year.

By venturing into physical retail stores and pharmacies, the Company aims to further enhance its revenue and profitability while solidifying a strong presence in the health and wellness Canadian market. This strategic move reflects the Company's determination to transition away from COVID-19 and embrace a growth-oriented strategy that reinvents the organization.

The Company foresees that expanding further into the health and wellness industry and opening physical retail stores will play a crucial role in its transformation and success. These significant milestones in the pipeline are set to shape the future of the Company.

"We are focused on revenue generation and have some upcoming developments in the pipeline. By expanding into the health and wellness industry and into brick-and-mortar retail locations, we are not only diversifying our offerings and increasing our accessibility to customers for Naturevan but also offering a personalized shopping experience. Our goal is to create a strong and lasting connection with our customers, providing them with the highest level of service and a wide range of health and wellness products and services, which is expected to improve company earnings," said Alex MacKay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Justera Health Ltd.

Founded in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, Justera Health offers personalized healthcare services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.justerahealth.com/.

