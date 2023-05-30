Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs also congratulates MLA Mickey Amery on his re-election and recommends his continuation as Alberta's Children's Services Minister

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Premier Danielle Smith and the Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) for their victory in the recent general elections, securing a majority government. As a not-for-profit organization working tirelessly to ensure equitable treatment for private childcare operators in Alberta, AACE acknowledges the commitment of the UCP to address the crucial issues facing the industry.

The Association would like to extend a special congratulations to MLA Mickey Amery for his successful re-election. AACE anticipates a continuation of the organization's strong working relationship with Minister Amery in his role as Alberta's Children's Services Minister. Through AACE, Alberta's childcare providers had many productive meetings with Minister Amery and his staff before the election. During the campaign period, the Association was pleased to host two well attended childcare town hall meetings with Premier Smith and Minister Amery, showcasing the UCP's engagement and open dialogue about the important issues impacting Alberta's childcare sector. AACE believes that keeping MLA Amery in the Children's Services portfolio will allow for a seamless continuation of the important work under way.

AACE is keen to continue work with the Alberta government on the Cost Control Framework and the ongoing implementation of the made-in-Alberta Alberta-Canada-Wide Early Learning and Childcare Agreement (CWELCC). These initiatives, critical to the viability of private childcare centres in the province, necessitate the collaboration of all stakeholders, including private childcare operators and government bodies. AACE remains steadfast in advocating on behalf of its members and the children and families they serve.

"The election results reflect a clear mandate from Albertans in support of the UCP's vision for the province. We are confident that under the leadership of Premier Smith and Minister Amery, we can continue to make strides in ensuring the viability of private childcare centres in Alberta," said AACE Chair, Krystal Churcher. "We look forward to working with Alberta's UCP led Government and are committed to making Alberta's childcare system the best it can be."

AACE is a not-for-profit organization advocating for private childcare facilities in Alberta. Our goal is to ensure that private childcare centres remain a viable choice for Alberta families. Through advocacy, media outreach, providing support, and sharing resources, AACE builds connections with MLAs, MPs, Ministers and other key stakeholders to effectively challenge elected officials and departments on the matters most significant to our members..

