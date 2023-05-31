Hail events have historically posed a considerable risk for utility-scale solar projects, with weather creating up to $100 million in damages at large installations in US states such as Texas.From pv magazine USA With the utility-scale solar market experiencing a multi-gigawatt surge of development activity across America's heartland states, insurers are now requiring solar developers to demonstrate mitigation strategies and protocols to address severe hail and extreme weather in new solar states. A recent pv magazine USA webinar session showed that hail risk mitigation is a common problem in ...

