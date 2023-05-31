AM Best is maintaining its outlook on Italy's life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Life Insurance," AM Best says the challenging economic environment is likely to remain a significant headwind for Italy's life insurers in 2023 as economic uncertainty presents a challenge to premium growth, and concentrated asset portfolios have elevated insurers' investment risk profiles. In addition, rising inflation and geopolitical tensions continue to put negative pressure on the segment.

However, the report notes the segment has held up well to past challenges and it says the uptick in interest rates should improve life insurers' profitability through higher investment returns.

