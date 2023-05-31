REMINDER: Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares - via Auction

From May 22, 2023 10:00 EEST AS "DelfinGroup" share (ISIN code LV0000101806) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is June 2, 2023 15:30 EEST. Up to 4 660 000 existing AS "DelfinGroup" shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. From which up to 1 510 000 existing AS "DelfinGroup" shares owned by existing shareholder SIA EC finance, and up to 3 150 000 existing AS "DelfinGroup" shares owned by existing shareholder SIA L24 Finance are offered. The offer price is 1.35 EUR per one share. The Public Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: DGR1ROFFER2 (ISIN code: LV0000101806) The Subscription period during which the Subscription order collection will take place is: May 22, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00, May 23 - 1, June 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00, June 2, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date for the Subscription: June 6, 2023 The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no limit for the maximum amount of share subscription. Investors can participate in the offer through any of Nasdaq Riga Members. List of the members available here. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Rules of AS "DelfinGroup" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) are available in the attachments. More details about the public offer are available here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1147365