Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2023 | 09:10
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REMINDER: Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares - via Auction

From May 22, 2023 10:00 EEST AS "DelfinGroup" share (ISIN code LV0000101806)
public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing
date is June 2, 2023 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 4 660 000 existing AS "DelfinGroup" shares are being publicly offered to
investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. From which up to 1 510 000 existing
AS "DelfinGroup" shares owned by existing shareholder SIA EC finance, and up to
3 150 000 existing AS "DelfinGroup" shares owned by existing shareholder SIA
L24 Finance are offered. 

The offer price is 1.35 EUR per one share.

The Public Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system.

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: DGR1ROFFER2 (ISIN code: LV0000101806) 
The Subscription period during which the Subscription order collection will
take place is: 
May 22, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00,
May 23 - 1, June 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00,
June 2, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 

Settlement date for the Subscription: June 6, 2023

The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no
limit for the maximum amount of share subscription. 

Investors can participate in the offer through any of Nasdaq Riga Members. List
of the members available here. 

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of its clients. 

Rules of AS "DelfinGroup" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) are available
in the attachments. 

More details about the public offer are available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1147365
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.