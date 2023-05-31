Digital publisher Remedia Europe is preparing a groundbreaking news outlet, Brussels Signal that promises to provide fresh and candid coverage of EU affairs and the issues that matter most to the citizens of Europe.

Brussels Signal will deliver rigorous reporting and analysis of the European Union. The news outlet aims to shake up the status quo by providing insightful and informed journalism that challenges prevailing ideas and policies, demands genuine accountability from decision-makers, and counters the marginalisation of dissenting voices on the issues facing Europe today.

An early version of Brussels Signal opens May 31 with an invitation to join a live event with the new editors. Other features of the news outlet including video content and newsletters will roll out in the coming weeks, with events coming this autumn at the Brussels Signal's purpose-built studio in the heart of the European Quarter of Brussels.

The new media brand emerges at a time when the EU faces internal differences among Member States that are testing the work of the EU and questioning the shape and substance that European unity will take. External challenges including the war in Ukraine, energy security, migration, and trends in geopolitics are set to try the EU as a global player, and upcoming elections present opportunities for it to demonstrate its ambitions.

Meanwhile, the news industry is seeing consolidation, which means not more voices but fewer. Today's European citizens demand greater freedom in news media, sources that raise tough questions and encourage unfettered debate; media pluralism is an essential part of this.

"We're thrilled to introduce Brussels Signal," said Michael Mosbacher, who played leading roles in the launch of Standpoint and The Critic in the UK and serves as Editor-in-Chief of the new media outlet. "Our team of talented journalists is dedicated to delivering accurate, timely, and insightful coverage of the most important issues affecting people throughout Europe. Our objective is to critically examine the news of the day and present a distinctive alternative viewpoint, offering a captivating source of content that engages and enlightens our audience."

Justin Stares, a Brussels-based correspondent whose bylines have appeared in The Telegraph, Sunday Telegraph, New York Times, The Guardian, Observer, and other titles, will serve as senior editor for news. Justin is also founder of The Maritime Watch, an EU policy news service, and author of several books, most recently This is Belgium, a political, economic and social analysis of the country that hosts the EU institutions.

The site will feature regular commentary and analysis from well-known and emerging voices, including Douglas Murray, Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, Dominic Green, Kapil Komireddi, Alessandra Bocchi, William Nattrass, Ralph Schoellhammer and Felipe Fernandez-Armesto. Authored newsletters with a regional and thematic focus will highlight developments underreported in Brussels. Plus, engaging video content, including interviews with opinion leaders and podcasts.

"The EU and its Member States remain indispensable in this environment fraught with crisis and conflict, and there's no question that European institutions and the people of Europe would benefit from a distinctive source of news and insights," said Patrick Egan, Remedia Europe CEO and publisher of Brussels Signal. "What you see now at Brussels Signal is just the beginning. We're ramping up our products newsletters, podcasts and more in our endeavour to shake up the news media landscape.

"When we look at the current media landscape, we see an opportunity. Rather than sit on the sidelines, I decided to invest my time and money to pursue that opportunity and bring about the change we need. Now we have the seed capital to finally launch with confidence in our news brand and its prospects as a sustainable business, one that will constructively influence the conversation at the European level."

Brussels Signal (https://brusselssignal.eu/) provides rigorous reporting on the important issues affecting citizens across Europe. Challenging the status quo with a focus on delivering insightful coverage of the issues shaping the Europe of today and tomorrow, our seasoned editors and contributors offer a distinct perspective on the news.

For more information about Brussels Signal and to read its coverage, visit www.brusselssignal.eu.

