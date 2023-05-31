Anzeige
31.05.2023 | 10:22
Admission to trading of Saunum Group additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-05-31 10:20 CEST --


On May 31st, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional admission to trading application of Saunum Group AS and to list
its 144,196 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market
First North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Saunum Group AS will be
admitted to trading as of Thursday, June 1st, 2023, or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,369,196 shares of Saunum Group (ISIN: EE3100019753) will be
traded under the trading code SAUNA on or about June 1st. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
