Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year, Business Professional Services, Large category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted for consideration this year.

Kantata provides professional services organizations (PSOs) with a powerful collection of operational and financial management, resource optimization, business intelligence, and workflow automation functionality. Kantata's novel capabilities address critical professional services needs in the areas of project portfolio staffing, managed access to external talent networks, and long-term scenario planning to align supply and demand. Kantata is the only company that offers the breadth of purpose-built solutions and domain expertise to help PSOs transform how they work ensuring they can optimize their talent networks, manage engagements from proposal to final invoice, and consistently deliver outstanding outcomes for their clients.

"2022 was a pivotal year for Kantata as we not only launched the new company, but also continued to provide organizations with the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate business performance," said Kantata CEO Michael Speranza. "At Kantata, we believe in the power of purpose-built solutions to address the unique needs and opportunities people-centric businesses face every day. This recognition is a testament to our ability to enable PSOs to create the most engaged workforces and remarkable client experiences possible."

Over the past year, Kantata has achieved notable success cementing its position as the leading provider of purpose-built technology for PSOs. The company expanded its global partner network and continuously enhanced the vertical SaaS solution to ensure any specific and complex needs of PSOs are met.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. Visit Kantata to learn more and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005277/en/

Contacts:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com