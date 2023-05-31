Land Betterment Corporation Becomes a Certified B Corporation

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is excited to announce obtaining Certified B Corporation status through the B Lab.

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

The B Lab commented, "We are thrilled to share that Land Betterment is now a Certified B Corporation! Thank you for your commitment to use business as a force for good and for your time and energy spent on the certification process. We would like to sincerely congratulate your company for joining the global B Corp movement!"

"This is a testament to Land Betterment's dedication and vision. Seeing opportunity within challenges is one of our team's best core competency and we are thrilled to be doing real work across many divisions and communities while bringing real impact. By receiving a verified score of 88.5 we can both take pride in our work so far and the responsibility of holding ourselves to a higher standard," said Kirk Taylor, President of Land Betterment.

Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

