SHWDWN Presents Exclusive Investment Webinar on its Disruptive Platform Redefining the Intersection of Entertainment and Technology

TORONTO, ON and CULVER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / SHWDWN ("SHWDWN" or the "Company"), the mobile app reshaping the entertainment landscape by blending social media and talent discovery, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated investor webinar offering comprehensive insights into the platform and its investment potential.

This exclusive event will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, affording a unique opportunity for investors to hear directly from management about the Company and its current investment offering, which is at the forefront of the entertainment industry's digital evolution. Register now for the webinar here: SHWDWN's Investment Webinar.

Founded with a vision of democratizing talent discovery, SHWDWN is the first platform of its kind that offers a comprehensive suite of features and tools designed specifically for performing artists.

SHWDWN embraces the changing landscape for artists in the digital age. Amidst the global fascination with talent competitions and short-form video formats reshaping entertainment consumption, SHWDWN has pioneered a revolutionary platform that will allow artists to compete, collaborate, and engage with their fans like never before.

During this immersive webinar, participants will gain exclusive insights into how SHWDWN is redefining the entertainment industry through its innovative approach to talent discovery and audience engagement. The panel will discuss SHWDWN's distinctive business model, growth strategies, and current investment offering.

"The entertainment industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by technology and evolving audience preferences. At SHWDWN, we are dedicated to empowering artists and revolutionizing the way entertainment is created, shared, and experienced," said CEO John McMahon. "We are driving the evolution of entertainment, unlocking new opportunities for artists to connect with audiences and transform their performances into captivating experiences."

For more information about SHWDWN, please visit our website: SHWDWN.io. To register for this informative webinar, please visit: SHWDWN's Investment Webinar.

About SHWDWN

SHWDWN is a mobile platform that sets a new standard for entertainment. With its unique combination of talent discovery, social media, and competition, SHWDWN provides a dynamic and interactive experience for artists and fans alike. The platform enables performers to showcase their talent, monetize their work, and build a global audience, while fans can easily support their favorite artists. Approved for distribution by Google Play and The Apple App Store, the platform aims to create a seamless and immersive experience that fosters a vibrant community of performers and fans, connecting artists and audiences globally and becoming the premier destination for performance-based content. SHWDWN is democratizing discovery and reshaping the way users engage with talent. For more information about SHWDWN and the investment opportunity, please visit our SHWDWN investment lander: invest.SHWDWN.io.

Contacts:

Casey McMahon, Co-Founder, SHWDWN

cmcmahon@shwdwn.io

Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations and Media

alyssa@irlabs.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "will", "projected", "expected" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release.

