Halberd Corporation: Halberd CEO Mid-Quarter Update

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has been progressing rapidly on several projects in so many areas that this mid-quarter update is intended to bring the public up to date on a few of the most significant efforts.

Mississippi State University (MSU) has completed the impacts and sample collection for Phase I of the ongoing preclinical model testing. Based on the analysis of the samples, a baseline impact level will be selected that will be used in Phase II of the testing. Phase II will test the effectiveness of Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray. The spray is designed to be administered within hours of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) by directly targeting the associated antigens in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and mitigate their negative effects.

Youngstown State University (YSU) demonstrated eradication of additional strains of antibiotic resistant Candida auris provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through application of Halberd's patented and patent-pending extracorporeal laser eradication methodology. These results mimic the results of tests on earlier tested strains.

This past week, YSU researchers replicated the earlier eradication test results on E. coli by using as little as 10% of the laser power used in the initial eradication testing. The ability to achieve the same level of antigen eradication at a fraction of the power means even less collateral damage to surrounding constituents in blood or CSF.

As mentioned in Halberd's First Quarter 2023 CEO Update Letter, Halberd had submitted four abstracts to the proposal submission system for the National Institute of Health (NIH) Advance Research Projects Agency - Health (ARPA-H) Open Office Broad Agency Announcement Solicitation. Each proposal for funding covers a different aspect of Halberd's technology under development. In the last month, Halberd has prepared and submitted an additional three abstracts for consideration, bringing the total to seven, while considering creation of an eighth proposal.

Halberd has also submitted applications for funding support from a disease-specific association and will provide updates via press releases and emails to Halberd's subscribers.

Halberd continues to make progress on advancing its patented and patent pending technologies with a focus on developing effective treatments for some of today's most debilitating disease and neurodegenerative conditions.

