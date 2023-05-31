Laxxon Medical Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Renowned Pharmaceutical Experts to Support Pipeline and Life Cycle Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Laxxon Medical, a leading 3D screen printing pharmatechnology company, announced today the establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which is comprised of a diverse group of internationally renowned and experienced leaders and experts in the fields of pharmaceutical and chemical thought, application, development, material science and regulatory research.

"We at Laxxon are honored to welcome such distinguished members of the pharmaceutical and chemical ecosystem to our Scientific Advisory Board. Our SAB will be instrumental in the realization of our mission towards pharmaceutical innovation and advancement through 3D screen printing," said Dr. Achim Schneeberger, Chief Scientific Officer of Laxxon Medical. "Each member of the board has done invaluable work and research at the forefront of their respective specialties. In joining Laxxon, our SAB members will support the company's development and commercialization strategy, while also continuing their journeys on the cutting edge of pharmaceuticals."

The inaugural members of Laxxon's SAB are:

Ulrich Granzer, Ph.D. - Dr. Granzer graduated as a pharmacist in 1984 from the University of Marburg, followed by Ph.D. studies during which he also acted as lecturer for pharmaceutical chemistry. In 1988 he served in the German Air Force and advanced to the rank of a captain with responsibility for drug safety. In 1989, Ulrich Granzer started his industry career in the Regulatory Affairs department at Glaxo. In 1993 he was appointed Director of Regulatory Affairs. Thereafter, he served as a member of Glaxo's and then Glaxo Wellcome's Global Regulatory Board. During this time, he was also the project leader for a company-wide re-engineering at Glaxo Germany. In 1998 Ulrich Granzer joined BASF Pharma as Vice President of Global Regulatory Centres, assuming global responsibility for Regulatory Affairs, Drug Safety, and GXP in drug development. At Knoll he was responsible for the development of small molecules as well as several biological compounds in the indications of stroke, septic shock, and rheumatoid arthritis. He was instrumental in the program for the first fully human anti TNF antibody, now marketed as Humira. After Knoll was taken over by Abbott, he joined Bayer as Vice President Global Regulatory Affairs with the responsibility for all regulatory aspects of development and submission projects worldwide. At the beginning of 2002 Ulrich Granzer decided to start his own business and founded Granzer Regulatory Consulting & Services.

Kurt Van Scoik, Ph.D. - Dr. Van Scoik studied pharmacy before obtaining his doctorate in pharmaceutics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1987. Dr. Van Scoik gained ten years' experience at Abbott Laboratories in the Pharmaceutical Products Division, where his research involved solving problems related to the development of new drugs and new solid dosage forms including stability, bioavailability, and processing techniques from initial formulations through scale-up. He left Abbott Laboratories in 1997 as Senior CMC Project Manager to serve as Senior Director of Pharmaceutical R&D and New Technologies at Schering-Plough Corporation, where he led the successful launch of over 60 new products including tablets, soft gels, dermatological, oral liquids, aerosols, etc. Expert witness in several litigations. In 2004, Dr. Van Scoik joined Eli Lilly and Company as the Director of Manufacturing Science and Technology, providing scientific, technical, and regulatory support for solid oral dosage form products to Lilly manufacturing sites worldwide as well as technical guidance for new products under development. Dr. Van Scoik then joined Lilly Research Laboratories, providing scientific and technical leadership with new drug products, new technology platforms, drug delivery, and support of other Lilly areas, until he retired in February of 2023 as Associate Vice President in synthetic molecule design and development.

Ulrich S. Schubert, Prof. Dr. - Dr. Schubert is a chemist and professor for Organic and Macromolecular Chemistry at the Friedrich Schiller University Jena. Dr. Schubert studied chemistry at the universities of Frankfurt am Main, Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, USA) and Bayreuth, before receiving his doctorate from Bayreuth in a joint PhD thesis with the University of South Florida (Tampa, USA). Dr. Schubert's conducted a post-doc stay with Jean-Marie Lehn, Nobel Laureate for Chemistry 1987 and a habilitation at the Technical University of Munich. His research focuses on innovative and sustainable polymers with potential applications in life sciences, such as medicine, as well as energy storage and conversion. Dr. Schubert hold an associate professorship at the Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich at the Center for NanoScience before receiving a Heisenberg scholarship from the German Research Foundation, where he then worked at the Technical University of Munich. From 2000 to 2007, Schubert held the professorship for Macromolecular Chemistry and Nanosciences at the Eindhoven University of Technology. From 2003 to 2014 he was Scientific Chairman of the HTE division at the Dutch Polymer Institute. From 2007 to 2010, Schubert had a part-time professorship for Macromolecular Chemistry and Nanoscience at the Eindhoven University of Technology while also he took up a full professorship for Organic and Macromolecular Chemistry at the Friedrich Schiller University Jena.

In addition to his professorship since 2007, Dr. Schubert has held various positions at the Friedrich Schiller University Jena, including as director of the Laboratory of Organic and Macromolecular Chemistry, spokesperson of the research focus "Innovative Materials and Technologies," as well as Vice Dean and Dean of the Faculty for Chemistry and Earth Sciences. Dr. Schubert is the founding director of the Jena Center for Soft Matter and the Center for Energy and Environmental Chemistry Jena at the Friedrich Schiller University Jena. Dr. Schubert initiated seven company spin-offs as well as two company establishments and is founding ambassador of the K1 Gründerservice (start-up-service) of FSU Jena. He holds 52 patents/patent applications, 35 of which have been transferred to industry. He is also a member of the international advisory boards of ten scientific journals, guest editor of 14 special issues or books and four specialized textbooks. With more than 1200 reviewed scientific publications, 87000 citations and an h-Index of 130 (google scholar) Dr. Schubert is one of the top leading chemists and material scientists world-wide. 2022 he was awarded with an ERC Advanced Grant (EUR 2.5 Mio.).

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharmatechnology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with our novel platform technology, unlocking innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection.

Laxxon's SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology) is an additive manufacturing process which enables the development and production of complex formulations and geometrical structures of oral dosage forms to optimize the release profiles of common pharmaceuticals, in addition to new drug developments. SPID®-Technology can produce small batches for R&D, upscaling to commercial-scale production without changing the manufacturing process.

Laxxon is partnered with Hovione, a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) and is commonly establishing joint cGMP productions in Europe and the United States.

