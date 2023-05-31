SHASHI HOTEL MOUNTAIN VIEW OFFERS GUEST-FOCUSED HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE THROUGH HIGH-TECH TOUCHPOINTS, THOUGHTFUL AMENITIES AND MICHELIN STAR DINING

The Silicon Valley Hotel is Primed to Disrupt the Hospitality Experience By Embracing Innovation and Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opened in 2021, Shashi Hotel is a premier urban resort nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California, by Shashi Group . In its ongoing pursuit of creating exceptional customer experiences, Shashi Hotel pushes the boundaries of hospitality by offering guests a highly personalized customer experience through tech savvy guest rooms, an unbeatable loyalty program, purposeful design and elevated amenities, including refined culinary and cocktail options. Founded in 2005, Shashi Group has developed one of the most premium hotel and culinary portfolios in Silicon Valley, possessing an entrepreneurial and engineering DNA that drives an innovative approach and vision for the hospitality industry.





"Our mission at Shashi is to be the most disruptive and empowering lodging technology company in the world, with relentless focus on the customer and their experience," said Dipesh Gupta, Co-Chairman and CEO of Shashi Group. "We are determined to lead the transformation of the hospitality industry by implementing our cutting-edge technology in a user-friendly manner so guests of Shashi Hotel can enjoy a completely customized experience, guaranteed to redefine hospitality."

Over the past 15 years, the hospitality industry continues to evolve with technology now being at the forefront of the industry's future. Shashi Hotel empowers guests to manage and personalize their hotel stay from check-in to check-out, all at their own convenience through its mobile application. In order to better adapt to customers' lives, the Shashi Hotel app offers easy access to booking information and property amenities, including keyless room entry, in-room dining, and Shashi Hotel's unparalleled loyalty program, Shashi Cash. Guests can earn 5% cash back on room reservations when booked directly on the Shashi Hotel website or mobile app. For ultimate convenience, guests can connect their bank account, PayPal or Venmo accounts directly to the app, to allow their cash back to be transferred immediately.

Shashi Hotel is also home to the Spanish and Portuguese inspired restaurant, Broma , led by Michelin-starred Chef Jarad Gallagher. All dishes are inspired by Chef Jarad Gallagher and Executive Chef Aubree Arndt's travels through the Iberian Peninsula, such as the "Chorizo Octopus Sausage' and "Cinco Jotas Iberico Del Bellota." The menu frequently changes due to seasonality and the Chefs' creative will on any particular evening, encouraging guests to enjoy something new upon each return. The "Broma Experience," a three course chef's tasting menu inspired by the seasons, is available for $120 per person.

For light bites from Broma and invigorating craft cocktails, guests can visit The Emerald Hour , located in the bustling lobby and outdoor courtyard. All cocktails are carefully curated and ideated to provide guests a striking beverage experience that heightens their senses. Driven by high end clear spirits and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, its beverage program aims to create flavors that speak for themselves. The Emerald Hour's connection and dedication to local purveyors allows them to use only the best that California has to offer. Opening this summer 2023, Carte Blanche Coffeewill offer guests artisan coffee aimed to spark insight and ignite new ideas in a smart, clean space.

In addition to exceptional dining, Shashi Hotel offers flexible meeting rooms and seamlessly integrated indoor outdoor spaces to connect and collaborate in both social and private settings. The hotel also boasts various guest amenities including a fitness center, steam room and sauna, pool and jacuzzi, poolside cabanas, complimentary bikes, daily turndown service, twice weekly live music and an organic farm stand with locally grown produce. Shashi Hotel's prime location just moments away from Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and LinkedIn is ideal for the corporate traveler while nearby Shoreline Park, Golf Links, and Amphitheater allows business travelers and leisure travelers alike to be active and explore the surrounding area.

About Shashi Hotel Mountain View

Shashi Hotel Mountain View is a contemporary, upscale urban resort nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, walking distance to Google HQ, Intuit and Microsoft. A 200-room luxury hotel designed for the corporate traveler in mind, Shashi Hotel features a modern, minimalist design, technological conveniences, and an unbeatable loyalty program, Shashi Cash for 5% cash back on room reservations. With innovation at the forefront, Shashi Hotel mingles tradition with technology to bring services and the guest experience to new heights. Shashi Hotel is home to the destination restaurant, Broma, helmed by Michelin- starred Chef Jarad Gallagher alongside The Emerald Hour bar for carefully-curated craft cocktails. Surrounded by picturesque mountains and walking distance to activities like biking, hiking, sailing and golf at Shoreline Lake Park and Golf Links, concerts at Shoreline Amphitheater, the Computer History Museum, NASA Ames Research Center, Bird Sanctuary and more. For more information visit ShashiHotel.com .

