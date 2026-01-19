Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
19.01.2026 15:12 Uhr
Outform, Inc.: Outform Launches Hospitality Division to Accelerate Brand-Driven Guest Experiences

Integrated service model combines design, procurement, and technology to help hospitality brands move faster with cost clarity and global consistency

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outform Group, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "Outform" or the "Company"), an award-winning global innovation and experience agency, today announced the launch of Outform Hospitality, a dedicated business division designed to help hospitality brands rapidly design, source, and deliver high-quality guest environments at scale and with greater cost control.

Representative hospitality environments spanning guest rooms, arrival spaces, food and beverage, and shared social areas, illustrating Outform's integrated approach to design, FF&E, and execution.

Outform Hospitality offers an end-to-end model spanning planning and consulting, design services, FF&E procurement and sourcing, production, technology integration, logistics, and installation. Purpose-built for the hospitality lifecycle, this integrated approach enables owners, operators, and brands to execute consistently across regions as guest expectations and technology adoption accelerate.

At the core of the platform is a technology-enabled procurement system that streamlines FF&E specification, pricing transparency, and sourcing across a global supplier network. By combining real-time procurement intelligence with in-house manufacturing and regional execution capabilities, Outform Hospitality reduces risk while accelerating design-to-delivery cycles, without compromising design integrity.

The launch builds on Outform's decades-long track record delivering complex, design-led environments worldwide. Hospitality represents a natural, high-growth extension of Outform's core strengths, where physical experience, brand storytelling, operational performance, and cost certainty work in lockstep.

To accelerate market entry and deepen category expertise, Outform Hospitality is supported by a strategic joint venture with SZ Design and Mejor Group, bringing award-winning hospitality design leadership and deep procurement expertise to the platform.

"Hospitality is evolving rapidly, and success today depends on how effectively vision can be translated into buildable, scalable solutions," said Ariel Haroush, CEO of Outform. "Outform Hospitality extends our proven Think, Make, Run model into a category that demands speed, precision, and global consistency."

Outform Hospitality is led by Johan Holm Thornhammar, SVP Hospitality, alongside Creative Director Saar Zafrir and a multidisciplinary leadership team spanning creative direction, procurement, and operations. With operations across the U.S., Europe, Israel, and China, the division supports flagship destinations and multi-site rollouts, delivering regional consistency while adapting to local market needs.

Learn more at https://www.outform.com/hospitality/.

Contacts
Johan Holm Thornhammar
Senior Vice President Hospitality
johan.thornhammar@outform.com

Alex Rangel
Vice President of Marketing & Strategy
marketing@outform.com

Outform

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861821/Outform_hospitality_environment.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861820/Outform_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outform-launches-hospitality-division-to-accelerate-brand-driven-guest-experiences-302661543.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
