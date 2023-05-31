Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a leader in reading blood-based small RNAs for early disease detection and characterization, today announced a poster presentation at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting on the miLung small RNA blood test for early-stage lung cancer detection.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Early detection of lung cancer using small RNAs

Presenting Author: Bruno Steinkraus, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Hummingbird Diagnostics

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Abstract: #3035

Poster Board: #233

Location: Hall A

Date/Time: June 3, 2023 from 8:00 AM 11:00 AM CDT

Hummingbird is harnessing the predictive power of blood-borne small RNAs to provide insights into human health and disease. Analyzing small RNAs with Hummingbird's platform holds the potential for early disease detection, disease-specific prognostics, treatment response prediction, and the development of patient-centric therapies. To learn more, visit: https://www.hummingbird-diagnostics.com

