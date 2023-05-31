Flights from Miami to London and Oslo are now on sale with flights commencing September 18th

Beginning today Norse Atlantic Airways customers can book direct flights from Miami to London Gatwick from $209 one way including all taxes and from Miami to Oslo from $229.

"We are pleased to be able to now offer the popular destination of Miami as part of our route network. Miami has high levels of passenger demand with both direct and connecting traffic volumes greater than other airports in the region. We look forward to being able to offer our cargo customers increased choice and flexibility as we begin operations from our new South Florida base in September," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse's value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

From September 18 Norse Atlantic will consolidate services in South Florida and only operate flights to Miami. Customers traveling on our Fort Lauderdale route after September 17 will be rebooked onto our new Miami service or offered a full refund.

To book and for more information on Norse Atlantic, please visit www.flynorse.com

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

