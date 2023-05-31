Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A31C30 | ISIN: DE000A31C305 | Ticker-Symbol: M0YN
Xetra
31.05.23
14:21 Uhr
24,500 Euro
+0,200
+0,82 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYNARIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYNARIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,10024,50014:48
24,00024,40014:18
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2023 | 14:38
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the second quarter of 2023:

Emerging Growth Space Conference

Virtual Company and Panel Presentation

June 7, 2023

09:55 a.m. EST / 3:55 p.m. CET

Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, Co-CEO, and Bulent Altan, Co-CEO

Webcast

Jefferies Virtual Space Summit

Virtual Presentation

June 27, 2023

09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. CET

Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, Co-CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

SOURCE: Mynaric AG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758260/Mynaric-Announces-Management-Participation-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.