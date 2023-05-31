Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QI Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant milestone as its pilot plant operations crew has mobilized to the site and commenced testing at the Company's highly anticipated flagship Charlevoix Silica Project.

In 2022, multiple tonnes of quartzite material were stockpiled in a nearby gravel pit, setting up the optimal environment for the pilot plant. The crew is now initiating the processing of this material through the pilot plant with the goal of delivering the required tonnage to HPQ Silicon Inc. (see January 28, 2023 news release). The Company will also perform various metallurgical, purity and sorting tests with the pilot plant to further refine the processes for producing a variety of products and specifications such as those required by our potential client EkoPav. (see March 14, 2023 news release).

The Company is also excited to announce that it has started a high-definition LIDAR survey of the property to provide a detailed topographic map and to potentially locate other quartzite occurrences, a critical step in the permitting process for this project.

"Last year was a big year for QI Materials Corp., we started at basically square one and now we are capable of producing various products suitable for the industries we are targeting. The Company will continue to sustainably scale up operations." stated Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of QI Materials.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp, and a "Qualified Person" for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a diversified portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada as well as its various other silica properties in Québec.



Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is available at www.qimaterials.com.

