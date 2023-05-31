Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (FSE: 5ZE) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the key appointment of Mr. Antonio Vitor to the newly created role of Country Manager, Brazil.

Brian Leeners, Director and CEO stated, "This position was created to provide executive oversight of the Company's expanding Brazilian operations. Antonio will be a valued addition to the existing leadership team and will be responsible for managing Homerun's operations and focused on achieving our plans for growth in Brazil. Antonio's career expertise and background in operational management and business development in the resource sector will contribute significantly to Homerun's strategic objectives in Brazil and we are excited to welcome Antonio to the Homerun team."

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical elements and energy metals sectors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168163