The Business Intelligence Group today announced that the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform from Endace has won the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category.

EndaceProbes deliver enterprise-class, always-on packet capture with zero loss, with a scalable design that provides weeks to months of full packet network history. The EndaceProbe provides a common infrastructure that enables SecOps, NetOps, and IT teams to share a single, authoritative source of packet data from across the entire network. EndaceProbes can integrate with, and host, commercial and open-source network security and performance tools, putting definitive packet evidence at the fingertips of SecOps and NetOps analysts for faster, more accurate incident investigation and resolution.

"We are honored to receive the Network Security award from the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards," said Endace CEO Stuart Wilson. "Endace has specialized in scalable, packet capture technology for more than two decades. Our EndaceProbes give our customers the ability to resolve events quickly and conclusively -- delivering reliable forensics for network security investigations and performance issues."

"We are so proud to name EndaceProbe Analytics Platform as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Endace are critical to providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate, packet-level history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace's Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution. For more information, see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

