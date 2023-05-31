Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2023 | 15:34
SIA "Storent Holdings" bond public offering

From June 2, 2023, 9:00 EEST SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds (ISIN code
LV0000850089) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription
process closing date is June 16, 2023, 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 150 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia
and Lithuania. The offer price is 100 EUR per one bond which is equal to the
nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 100 EUR. The
interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 9 to 11 per cent per
annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be registered
in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000850089. The offering may be
decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order books (LV0000850089):
STOBOND9 for 9% annual coupon
STOBOND10 for 10% annual coupon
STOBOND11 for 11% annual coupon

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
June 2 - June 15, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00;
June 16, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: June 21, 2023.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of SIA "Storent Holdings" bond subscription
process through Exchange trading system. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in
the Prospectus and Final Terms which can be found on SIA "Storent Holdings"
website www.storent.com/investors and also attached to this announcement. 

Company's announcement about the offer available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

