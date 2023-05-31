Hometown Social, LLC: Buc-ee's to Debut New Travel Center in Sevierville, TN on June 26

New Store Is the Largest Travel Center in the World-for Now

SEVIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Sevierville, Tennessee, on Monday, June 26, 2023. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. ET, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. ET.

When it debuts, Buc-ee's Sevierville will be the largest travel center in the world. The store's 74,000-square-foot floor plan will remain the biggest Buc-ee's until that record moves back to Texas, where construction is currently underway on a 75,000-square-foot location in Luling, TX.

Located at exit 407 off Interstate 40 and Winfield Dunn Parkway, Buc-ee's Sevierville offers 120 fueling positions outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center also features a state-of-the-art car wash (coming soon), along with the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, are all available as well.

State and local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters, EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed, and many other partners and officials who helped Buc-ee's bring the project to Sevierville.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Sevierville, Buc-ee's will operate 46 stores across Texas and the South. Buc-ee's Sevierville is the second Buc-ee's location in Tennessee, joining Buc-ee's Crossville, which debuted on June 27, 2022. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee's recently announced the brand is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.

"Buc-ee's Sevierville, located at 'The 407,' is nestled in the gateway to Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, Gatlinburg, and of course, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "We are thrilled to join such a beautiful community that has long since been a destination for travelers from around the world."

Buc-ee's Sevierville will bring at least 200 new full-time jobs to the area with starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 12 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

