Milwaukee, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - UNest, the innovative family investment app (UNest.co), and Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company, a pioneering life insurance provider (Wysh.com & Wyshbox.com), are thrilled to announce a transformative partnership. This collaboration merges the strengths of both organizations, creating an unrivaled one-stop solution for families seeking to secure their financial well-being.

The partnership marks a significant shift in the landscape of family financial protection, making it easier than ever for parents to invest in their children's future and to secure life insurance coverage. The collaboration is set to democratize access to financial protection for millions of families nationwide, providing coverage on an inclusive and equitable basis.

UNest, the breakthrough family saving and investing platform, has been helping parents invest in their children's future by making the process more accessible, affordable, and understandable. Recognizing the importance of financial security, UNest has sought a partnership that could enhance its offering and make holistic financial protection more attainable for families.

"We are excited about our partnership with Wysh," said Ksenia Yudina, CEO and Founder of UNest. "We believe that every family deserves the tools to build a secure financial future for their children. By both embedding life insurance as an included benefit and making it easier to receive protection through Wysh, we are providing a more comprehensive protection solution for our customers."

Wysh has been a disruptor in the life insurance industry since its inception. Leveraging a focus on financial protection, Wysh ensures that families get the support and confidence they need.

"We're thrilled to be working with UNest," said Alex Matjanec, Founder of Wysh. "At Wysh, our goal has always been to make life insurance more accessible. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we can empower more families with financial protection."

This new alliance allows UNest users to easily access Wysh's innovative life insurance offerings. In a seamless integration, customers can plan for their child's future and secure their family's financial well-being all in one place. The aim is to create a comprehensive financial ecosystem that supports parents at every stage of their child's growth.

Both UNest and Wysh share a common goal: to democratize access to financial protection and empower families to build a secure future. This partnership marks a significant step toward achieving this mission, reinforcing their commitment to families across America.

For more information about the partnership, visit Unest.co, Wysh.com, and Wyshbox.com.

About UNest

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids' future. Since launching in February of 2020, UNest has helped tens of thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from MoneyLion, Marqeta, Truebill, and Capital Group. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Franklin Templeton, Altair Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit www.unest.co.

About Wysh Life Insurance

Wysh is an innovative life insurance provider committed to making life insurance more accessible. The company leverages technology and a unique distribution strategy to provide families with financial protection.

