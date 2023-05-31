retarus Inc.: New Office in Boston Area Marks Retarus' Continued Expansion

Retarus accelerates growth with the opening of its new Massachusetts office

HINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Retarus, a global provider of Enterprise Cloud solutions for Messaging, Email Security, and Business Integration, has recently opened a new office in Hingham, Massachusetts, USA to accommodate the rapid growth of its sales team and to expand the company's global footprint. This is the second office launched in the New England region, joining the established regional office in Vermont.



Retarus Headquarters

The new Massachusetts office helps to deliver on Retarus' mission of prioritizing their customers' essential business communications. The new location in Hingham allows them to be closer to existing clients, partners, and new prospects in the region. With a close proximity to Boston, Retarus is strongly positioned to provide additional account and partner management which translates to an even more exceptional overall experience for local, national, and global customers and partners.

As contemporary workstyles evolve, Retarus continues to stay on the cutting edge, committed to providing modern offices that support current and future regional employees with greater flexibility for in-person and remote work structures. Conveniently located just south of Boston, this regional office services primarily as a sales hub for all Massachusetts-based employees. Future plans will see this location expanded to include technical support and customer care functions.

"New England is home to some of the most radiant and fast-growing companies in the country, if not the world. The opening of our new Massachusetts office puts into focus our commitment to deepening our connection to our customers and partners. This furthers our ability to provide best-in-class services and 24/7 local, bespoke support. As Retarus continues to grow, we want to make sure we can accommodate our talented team members with locations around the US," says Martin Hager, founder and CEO of Retarus.

With 20 offices on four continents that enable their state-of-the-art private cloud around the world, the opening of this office follows Retarus' continued expansion into new markets. Retarus recently opened a subsidiary in Lisbon, Portugal, a development center in Timisoara, Romania, and increased staff across many existing locations in Paris, Milan, and the UK.

