Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2023 | 18:22
115 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of name and ticker code for Metso Outotec (155/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Metso Outotec Corporation (Metso Outotec)
held on May 3, 2023, approved a change of the company name to Metso
Corporation. As a consequence of the name change, Metso Outotec has changed its
stock exchange ticker to METSO with an effect from the start of trading on May
5, 2023. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return forwards in Metso Outotec (MOCORP). 

The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1147748
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
