NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of name and ticker code for Metso Outotec (155/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Metso Outotec Corporation (Metso Outotec) held on May 3, 2023, approved a change of the company name to Metso Corporation. As a consequence of the name change, Metso Outotec has changed its stock exchange ticker to METSO with an effect from the start of trading on May 5, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, regular and gross return forwards in Metso Outotec (MOCORP). The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1147748