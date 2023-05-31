Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, announces the closing of the acquisition in Italy of the entire e-mobility spin-off of Ressolar S.r.l. ("Ressolar"). This closing follows the signing announced on 26 January 2023.

Ressolar, an Italian excellence with 60 years of experience in the energy sector, active in clean energy systems since 2006, has also most recently been developing a network of EV charging stations.

This acquisition provides Atlante with additional charging points located in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, near the vital A4 highway, connecting Turin to Venice, a key logistics route in Northern Italy. This expansion represents a significant milestone for e-mobility in these regions, as Atlante aims to convert the acquired network into fast and ultra-fast charging, further advancing the development of its network.

As previously announced, Atlante and Ressolar will also continue to collaborate to identify additional sites for a further expansion of Atlante network.

RESSOLAR

SINCE THE 1950S WE HAVE BEEN WALKING ALONGSIDE THE EVOLUTION OF ENERGY SYSTEMS

A history of energy efficiency with low environmental impact. Our history in the energy world has almost 70 years of experience and professionalism, and this has led our company to successfully follow all stages of development in the sector. The winning step began with the establishment of Sobergas S.p.A., a leading group in the construction and management of methane gas networks.

In 2000, we established RESS, the first Italian company to market gas and electricity in the free market.

Since 2006, with the creation of the companies RESSOLAR, EFFEPI SOLAR and RESET SOLAR, we have entered the world of renewable energy, developing and building plants of all sizes in the photovoltaic, hydroelectric, geothermal and solar thermal sectors.

In 2010 we started a new adventure in the field of sustainable electric mobility, becoming the first operator in the Bergamo area and among the first 5 in Lombardy.

Simultaneously with the growth of our electric vehicle charging network, we developed a dedicated electric mobility

software called Wroom, for the remote management and control of public and private charging stations.

Web site: www.ressolar.it

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

