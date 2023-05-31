EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2023.
"CPIPG's first quarter results reflect the significant increase in our rental income due to indexation," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "Market fundamentals in the CEE region are strong, with a healthy supply/demand balance evidenced by the Group's solid occupancy and positive rent reversion."
Operational highlights for the first quarter of 2023 include:
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2023 include:
"While the Group's cash flow generation is strong, some of CPIPG's financial metrics temporarily exceed our target range," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "We made progress on reducing leverage in Q1, took further actions in Q2 and expect to announce more steps in the coming months."
Post-Q1 events and updates
In April 2023, CPIPG completed tender offers for senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2026, 2027 and 2028. In total, the Group accepted €335 million of bonds for tender. Because the bonds were repurchased at a discount, CPIPG expects to report a gain of approximately €60 million in Q2 2023.
CPIPG will consider further bond and/or hybrid buybacks over the course of 2023 and 2024 through tender offers and secondary market purchases, depending on the Group's level of cash and the speed of our bank financing and disposal pipelines.
In May 2023, CPIPG's board approved a reduction of the Group's shareholder distribution target for 2023 from 65% of FFO1 to less than 25%, with the final payout to be decided by the board in Q4 2023. In future years, CPIPG will consider similar measures to adjust the payout ratio depending on the real estate environment and considering our commitment to investment-grade credit ratings and our long-term financial policy.
In Q2, CPIPG completed the disposal of a brownfield site with a land area of almost 45,000 m2 in the Lambrate district of Milan, Italy. IMMOFINANZ also successfully closed the sale of landbank in Turkey with about 197,000 m2 of land area. Gross proceeds from the two sales were about €55 million.
Financing
CPIPG has an extensive pipeline of new secured bank loans in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, the UK and other locations. One or more significant borrowings are expected to close during Q2, with proceeds used primarily to repay the Group's outstanding 2025 bridge loans, which currently stand at €1.55 billion. Additional secured bank financings are in advanced discussion for H2 2023. Overall, the Group's near-term debt maturities are highly manageable with existing liquidity resources of nearly €2 billion.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
Gross rental income increased by €101.2 million (79.1%) to €229.2 million in Q1 2023 primarily due to the contributions of IMMOFINANZ (€55.2 million) and S IMMO (€48.0 million).
Property operating expenses
Property operating costs increased by €21.6 million (96.0%) to €44.2 million in Q1 2023 due to property operating costs associated with IMMOFINANZ (€13.6 million) and S IMMO (€9.0 million).
Net hotel income
In Q1 2023, net hotel income increased to €4.8 million, primarily due to additional income generated by
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses increased by €8.1 million to €26.6 million due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ
Other operating income
Other operating income decreased in Q1 2023 as there was a significant bargain purchase of
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €31.3 million to €75.4 million in Q1 2023 primarily due to interest expense incurred by IMMOFINANZ (€12.1 million) and S IMMO (€9.0 million).
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets
Total assets decreased by €249.7 million (1.1%) to €23,271.4 million as at 31 March 2023 compared to
Total liabilities
Total liabilities decreased by €448.1 million (3.1%) to €13,810.1 million as at 31 March 2023 compared to
Equity and EPRA NRV
Total equity increased by €198.3 million from €9,263.0 million as at 31 December 2022 to €9,461.3 million as at 31 March 2022. The movements of equity components were as follows:
EPRA NRV was €8,203 million as at 31 March 2023, representing an increase of 2.5% compared to 31 December 2022. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and other reserves).
GLOSSARY
APM RECONCILIATION*
* Totals might not sum exactly due to rounding differences.
* Includes pro-rata EBITDA/FFO for Q1 2023 and Q1 2022 of Equity accounted investees.
*Annualised.
